10News anchor gives motivational speech to girls

ST. PETERSBURG - 10News weekend anchor Tammie Fields served as keynote speaker for the "Women in The Making" organization Saturday morning. Fields spoke to a room full of teens at St. Pete College's All-State Campus and answered questions. She spoke about her own education and gave the young ladies three tips to be successful whether in middle school or college.

The topic of the speech was, "Education is the Key". Fields talked about what sparked her interest in journalism while she was in high school and the teachers that helped her along the way. She also talked about earning her undergraduate degree from the University of Oklahoma.

Fields will also graduate from the University of South Florida in May after earning her master's degree in Digital Journalism and Design.

All the young ladies in the room talked about their 10-year plan and what they hope to accomplish in the next decade.

(© 2017 WTSP)