WTSP
Close

10News reveals School of the Week

10News School of the Week

10News Staff , WTSP 7:45 AM. EST February 22, 2017

TEMPLE TERRACE -- We’re happy to announce that 10 News’ School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida is... Riverhills Elementary Magnet School in Hillsborough County. Congratulations!

Make sure to turn on 10News This Morning beginning at 5 a.m. to watch us live from Riverhills Elementary Magnet School.

 

 

(© 2017 WTSP)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories