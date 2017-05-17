10News School of the Week | Boca Ciega High School

Boca Ciega High School in Gulfport in our 10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida! Congratulations Pirates!

The school is home to the Center or Wellness and Medical Professions providing a career jump-start for students looking to pursue health related careers.

Make sure to tune in Friday morning beginning at 5:45 a.m. as Jenny Dean will be live from the campus.

© 2017 WTSP-TV