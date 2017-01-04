10News School of the Week: Campbell Park Elementary

(Photo: Christine McKelvey)

We’re happy to announce that 10 News’ School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida is... Campbell Park Elementary in Pinellas County.

Make sure to watch 10News starting at 5 a.m. on Friday to find out what makes Campbell Park Elementary special.

Congrats Campbell Park Elementary from @pcssdschools - you're our 10News School of the Week powered by @DukeEnergy #Florida. — AllisonKropff (@AllisonKropff) January 4, 2017

