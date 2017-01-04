WTSP
Close

10News School of the Week: Campbell Park Elementary

10News Staff , WTSP 7:13 AM. EST January 04, 2017

We’re happy to announce that 10 News’ School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida is... Campbell Park Elementary in Pinellas County.

Make sure to watch 10News starting at 5 a.m. on Friday to find out what makes Campbell Park Elementary special.

(© 2017 WTSP)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories