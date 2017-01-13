10News School of the Week: Cork Elementary School

(Photo: Mullan, Caitlin)

It’s Friday, so you know it’s that time of the week where we recognize a different school in Tampa Bay as 10News’ School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida. This isn’t just a pep rally, we are headed into the classrooms to showcase the great achievements of the students, faculty and staff. Every Friday we are live from the school campus beginning at 5:30 a.m. and don’t forget to watch at 6 p.m. as well to catch the highlights from earlier in the day.

Wowza! Look at the turnout at @HCPSCorkES for 10NewsSchool of the Week powered by @DukeEnergy #Florida! We're showing 'em off until 7:00. pic.twitter.com/OpzDrDeNWk — AllisonKropff (@AllisonKropff) January 13, 2017

We’re happy to announce that our school this week is Cork Elementary in Plant City. Congratulations Cougars! I hate to ruin a surprise for you, but chances are if you’re reading this, you’ve been to the Cork campus. The first thing you will notice upon your arrival is you are greeted by a school ambassador. A student who introduces themselves to you and then escorts you to the front office. It’s a welcoming gesture that speaks volumes to the culture of this school. When you walk to halls or visit a classroom, you see reminders of the life skills being taught to the students in addition to the academics. Each class has a mission statement and all the mission statements hang on a wall behind the administration office.

How cool to see so many generations of @HCPSCorkES students and graduates gathered together. pic.twitter.com/maP6CbwzWO — Ian Reitz - WTSP (@IanReitz) January 13, 2017

Cork also prides itself as a community school. The school is part of the Cork community and the Cork community is part of the school. Each grade level has a community service project that they organize and participate in throughout the year. It could be collecting books, making cards for veterans or shipping care packages to active military to name a few. The books they collect go to another area school. Cork students are learning how they can help their own community and hopefully it’s a skill they will keep for them for many years to come after they graduate. In the community you will still find Cork graduates and they return yearly to visit their former Elementary school and walk the halls. There’s a charm to their school that draws them back. You may even find that Cork graduates have children or grandchildren that have attended the school as well. Once a Cougar, always a Cougar and you can see why they are 10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida.

If you have a recommendation for 10 News’ School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida, email us the name of the school and tell us why they should be featured at 10schools@wtsp.com. We’re looking for elementary, middle and high schools. Don’t forget to follow us on Facebook and Twitter to see more about the school throughout the week. If 10News is out at your school, make sure to show your spirit by snapping pictures and tag them with #wtsp and #RiseWith10. That way we can find your photos and post them here!

(© 2017 WTSP)