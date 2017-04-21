10News School of the Week | Franklin Boys Preparatory Academy

It’s Friday, so you know it’s that time of the week where we recognize a different school in Tampa Bay as 10News’ School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida. This isn’t just a pep rally, we are headed into the classrooms to showcase the great achievements of the students, faculty and staff. Every Friday we are live from the school campus beginning at 6 a.m. and don’t forget to watch at 6 p.m. as well to catch the highlights from earlier in the day.

We’re happy to announce that our school this week is Franklin Boys Preparatory Academy in Tampa. Congratulations scholars! This is a public school in Hillsborough County that offers a single gender environment for boys in 6th, 7th and 8th grade. The student body and faculty are broken into three houses with each representing a different core value. The houses are Aequitas (Justice), Integritas (Blue) and Probitas (Black). They have a point system where the houses can earn points in academic and physical competitions as well as community service projects. Each house consists of scholars from each grade level as well as faculty. The faculty serve as mentors to the scholars in their house. Members are distinguished by the different color lanyards or competition shirts they wear. The house with the most points at the end of the school year are awarded the House Cup. And those lanyards? They can earn pins to wear on them as they achieve goals and exhibit behavior in line with the school’s nine core values. Those nine values include: Responsibility, Respect, Honesty, Integrity, Confidence, Perseverance, Courtesy, Good Judgement and Good Sportsmanship.





The school is the multi-time recipient of Magnet Schools of America School of Excellence Honor and that’s not all they have to brag about. Technology is infused in every classroom and the school has 1:1 iPad ratio. They use them for class lessons, virtual labs and if they make the honor roll they can unlock special games they can play on breaks or at lunchtime. Did you know they also offer classes where the students can earn high school credit in middle school? Congratulations again to Franklin Boys Preparatory Academy, our 10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida.





If you have a recommendation for 10 News’ School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida, email us the name of the school and tell us why they should be featured at 10schools@wtsp.com. We’re looking for elementary, middle and high schools. Don’t forget to follow us on Facebook and Twitter to see more about the school throughout the week. If 10News is out at your school, make sure to show your spirit by snapping pictures and tag them with #10SOTW That way we can find your photos and post them here!

© 2017 WTSP-TV