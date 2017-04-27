10News School of the Week is Braden River High

Braden River High School is the 10News School of the Week. WTSP photo

It’s Friday, so you know it’s that time of the week where we recognize a different school in Tampa Bay as 10News’ School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida. This isn’t just a pep rally, we are headed into the classrooms to showcase the great achievements of the students, faculty and staff. Every Friday we are live from the school campus beginning at 6 a.m. and don’t forget to watch at 6 p.m. as well to catch the highlights from earlier in the day.

We’re happy to announce that our school this week is Braden River High School in Bradenton. Congratulations Pirates! Something unique on this campus is their wall-to-wall academies. Every student picks one of the four academies to be the focus of their education track. The academies include: Art, Business and International Studies, Engineering and Leadership, and Science and Health. Being enrolled in the academy means each student is in a small learning community. One of the benefits is the ability to earn professional certifications giving the opportunity to jump start their career or even get a better paying job while attending college. There’s a lot happening on this campus, but any classroom you walk into you will find an enthusiastic teacher ready to brag on their students and program. Congratulations again to Braden River High School, our 10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida.





