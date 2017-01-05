10News School of the Week is Campbell Park Elementary School

(Photo: Christine McKelvey)

It’s Friday, so you know it’s that time of the week where we recognize a different school in Tampa Bay as 10News’ School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida. This isn’t just a pep rally, we are headed into the classrooms to showcase the great achievements of the students, faculty and staff. Every Friday we are live from the school campus beginning at 5:30 a.m. and don’t forget to watch at 6 p.m. as well to catch the highlights from earlier in the day.

We’re happy to announce that our school this week is Campbell Park Elementary in Pinellas County. Congratulations Spotted Eagle Rays! Walking on campus you can tell the scholars have a lot of school spirit. During the morning announcements, a group performs a school cheer set to the tune of “We Will Rock You”. It helps set the mood for the day along with the shout outs from the administrators. The school’s motto is: Where you Gain the Knowledge to go to College. One of the steps to achieve this success is to raise attendance. If the scholars aren’t in class, it becomes difficult for them to get the education they need. Learning starts by showing up to class. Administrators instituted several incentives to increase attendance. They began with weekly recognitions and now they’ve been able to transition to monthly ones.

A new initiative this year is their new Brag Tag program. Scholars earn tags throughout the year based on goals and accomplishments set by themselves and the faculty. Each Friday tags are awarded and the scholars wear their tags on a necklace for the day. It’s a way for them to brag about their achievements and as they walk the halls they can discuss each other’s brag tags. Both administrators and students have seen a positive change since the program started. The Rothman Foundation helped fund this project.

After school programs are a large part of Campbell Park Elementary culture. One of the favorites is the drum club and the scholars part of this group are very proud to be members. The school also has yoga and soccer which is assisted by USF – St. Petersburg. When it comes to soccer, the group coordinates an intramural program among five area schools including Campbell Park Elementary. They also have Promise Time, a tutoring opportunity after school offering additional help to the scholars. That’s one busy campus, and you can see why they are 10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida.

