10News School of the Week is Challenger K8

We're happy to announce that our school this week is Challenger K8 in Spring Hill. It's our first Hernando County school to be featured. Congratulations Navigators!

We’re happy to announce that our school this week is Challenger K8 in Spring Hill. It’s our first Hernando County school to be featured. Congratulations Navigators! One thing you notice right away with this school is the size of the campus, it resembles the size of some high schools. They need the space is for all the classes and labs offered to the students. Principal Cropley is dedicated to her vision of creating well-rounded students at Challenger. One of her commitments is offering a varied science program to all her students and making sure each students have dedicated science time. They have a STEM lab for k-5 students and a dedicated science lab room for the upper grades. Each year, every class has a science project and the 3rd, 4th, and 5th graders have individual science projects. Another part of the curriculum is a wheel of electives. The wheel includes: art, music, STEM lab, P.E., band and chorus. Science as an elective! Students can choose to take more science curriculum as their elective such as marine biology.

It’s more than just academics at Challenger. The students, faculty and staff are active in community service and you can tell they have a close relationship to their community. You will find computers in classrooms and labs that have been donated to the school. In the graphic arts lab, each computer has a label indicating who donated the computer. It’s a great learning example of stewardship. Visiting the various classrooms, you will see vibrant colors and thematic designs created by the vision of the teachers. It’s just one indication of the teachers’ dedication to the school and their students.

The week we visited the students were celebrating the 100th school day of the year. Kindergarteners had examples of items in a 100 count, items that are 100 years old, and then the first graders dressed as if they were 100 years old. The school has a theme this year is: Unique is What We Do. Spend a few minutes on their campus and you will see and feel how unique the school truly is. It’s one reason why they are 10News’ School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida.







