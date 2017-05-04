10News School of the Week is Schwarzkopf Elementary

Courtesy of school website

We’re happy to announce that our school this week is Schwarzkopf Elementary in Lutz. Congratulations Bears! The school is named after Four-Star General Norman Schwarzkopf who lived in Tampa after his retirement. They have a portrait of the general along with his military medals framed, but the largest tribute to his legacy might be the character program. After the Pledge of Allegiance, the students recite the Schwarzkopf Character Pledge to start their day. Also, each month the classes focus on a different character trait: Responsibility, Respect, Citizenship, Compassion, Integrity, Fairness, Honesty, Self-Discipline, Perseverance. Monthly each class selects a classmate that best represents the character trait. Then each year students nominate an outgoing 5th Grader for the Character Award. The nominations must include a description of three character traits the nominee exhibits. It’s the highest award a student can receive and is presented at an assembly by Mrs. Schwarzkopf.

Schwarzkopf Elementary offers multiple hands-on learning experiences for their students. This year they introduced a MakerSpace in the media center where students can go to explore, learn and create in different areas of STEM. The room is filled with a variety of activities that include a design station, robotics, sewing, arts, Lego building, and programming. Students are having fun, but also recognizing classroom lessons in the activities. Challenge boxes are some of the favorites, The boxes are themed activities that are changed monthly. Each box contains all the pieces to complete the challenge. Teachers can send students to the MakerSpace or students can earn Bear Bucks to earn time. They spend 10-20 minutes in the MakerSpace, so they’re not gone form the classroom for too long. The school also has Project Innovate in which every 4th grade student has a laptop. Tasks are given through the devices, students use the laptop to complete the work and then also used to submit assignments. The school even uses robotics in the class and offer a robotics club after school! It’s not all technology. Students get their hands dirty in their garden. They are responsible for growing the veggies, but also in the care and harvesting. Earlier in the year they even had a butterfly garden. There’s a variety of things happening on this campus! Congratulations again to Schwarzkopf Elementary, our 10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida.

