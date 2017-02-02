10News School of the Week is Sickles High School

It’s Friday, so you know it’s that time of the week where we recognize a different school in Tampa Bay as 10News’ School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida. This isn’t just a pep rally, we are headed into the classrooms to showcase the great achievements of the students, faculty and staff. Every Friday we are live from the school campus beginning at 6 a.m. and don’t forget to watch at 6 p.m. as well to catch the highlights from earlier in the day.

We’re happy to announce that our school this week is Sickles High School in Hillsborough County. Congratulations Gryphons! This is one school setting up their students to success post-graduation. They offer several programs that teach valuable skills and some even offer a professional certificate when completed. For example, the students that work in the preschool on campus for four years have the opportunity to earn an Early Childhood Professional Certificate which would allow them to be a lead VPK teacher upon graduation. Of course they have to complete 480 contact hours and present a portfolio of their work, but it’s a pretty popular program with 80 students enrolled this year over five class periods.

Another popular program is the Airforce Junior ROTC. They have 135 students enrolled and they participate in a variety of activities including flight simulation, drill team, color guard, physical fitness, flying drones, and marksmanship. In fact, they are the #1 Airforce ROTC in the Country for marksmanship and in the top 25 of all the military branches. The tiny drones they fly have tiny cameras and the cadets wear glasses that give them the view from the drone itself. It’s great practice if one ever needed to fly a drone that they didn’t have visual contact of from the ground. Outside of their commitments, this groups is also responsible for more than 2,000 hours of community service.

Sickles is also home to a CHOICE Academy which helps students with special needs develop job skills for when they transition to a life after school. The academy has several goals for their students which includes: exposing them to a variety of job experiences, preparing them for adult living, transition to life after school and helping them operate a school-based business. At Sickles, they have the Gryphon’s Carwash. The students take part in all aspects of the business, from the set-up of the tools they need, washing and detailing the vehicle, and managing the money of the business. The carwash is not open to the public, faculty and staff of the school provide the vehicles and pay for the services. All the money collected is then reinvested in the business to replace tools or purchase tents. The program receives a lot of support. RCP America sponsors the program and donates the soap and cleaner to the school. CHOICE Academy instructor Lisa Gaspar said she wouldn’t be able to do what she does without the parents, administration, Sickles students enrolled in the Voluntary Public Service Course and two staff members in particular, Melanie Dinsmore and Haygan Bethel, both whom assist her with the carwash. It’s important to note also that all the students involved in the carwash are between the ages of 18-22 and have already completed all their graduation requirements. Congratulations again to Sickles High School, our 10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida.

