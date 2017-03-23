10News School of the Week: Limona Elementary

Courtesy: school website

We’re happy to announce that our school this week is Limona Elementary in Hillsborough County. Congratulations Lions! This week was their Spirit Week that led to their Walk-A-Thon on Friday. The annual Walk-A-Thon is a fundraiser for the school and this year the money raised will help put technology in the classroom and assist with purchasing musical instruments. Did you know they have an afterschool program of hand bells? If you haven’t seen them perform yet, you must check them out! They also have choir group with over 60 members. With the infusion of technology in the classroom and a music program, the faculty are helping to develop well-rounded students graduating from Limona.

The school has a chapter of the National Elementary Honor Society (NEHS), a sister program of both the National Honor Society and the National Junior Honor Society. The four pillars of the group are scholarship, responsibility, leadership, service. The students we spoke to were drawn to the group because of the service aspect. Last year they helped collect donations for the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center and for the second year they are raising money for a local chapter of the leukemia and lymphoma society. Last year they raised $3,000 and this year they set a goal of $4,000. These students really want to make a positive impact on their community, and they are headed in the right direction. Congratulations again to Limona Elementary, our 10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida.

