10News School of the Week | River Ridge High School

10News Staff , WTSP 7:08 AM. EDT May 10, 2017

River Ridge High School in New Port Richey is our 10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida. Congratulations, Knights! 

Due to the smoky situation in Pasco, we won't be live from the campus Friday, but we will still show you some of the great things happening on their campus like their engineering and fame academies. 

Make sure to join us on the Brightside Friday morning beginning at 6 a.m.

