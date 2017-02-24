10News School of the Week: Riverhills Elementary Magnet

It’s Friday, so you know it’s that time of the week where we recognize a different school in Tampa Bay as 10News’ School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida. This isn’t just a pep rally, we are headed into the classrooms to showcase the great achievements of the students, faculty and staff. Every Friday we are live from the school campus beginning at 5:30 a.m. and don’t forget to watch at 6 p.m. as well to catch the highlights from earlier in the day.

We’re happy to announce that our school this week is Riverhills Elementary Magnet in Temple Terrace. Congratulations Wildcats! February is National Magnet School Month, so we couldn’t let the month pass without showcasing a great local magnet school. Riverhills Elementary Magnet is more than just academics, they want to educate their students on how to be good leaders and to have a global perspective. The halls are lined with international flags and they even have a board in the hallway with “Welcome to Our School” written in the various native languages of students at the school. They also integrate the global perspective into the curriculum. For example, they will read works from authors all over the world and when they learn about something like transportation, they learn about all forms of transportation in various countries. Also, every single student takes a Spanish class each year from kindergarten through fifth.





One way to grow a well-rounded students is by developing their leadership skills. They have various groups that offer leader opportunities, but one of the most visual is the student ambassador group. They are leaders on campus and help market the school and give tours on campus. While on the tour they love to show their Welcome to Our School display, the international flags in the hallways, the Units of Inquire, the Action Board and the Spotlight on IB. Each showcases how the students are committed to think globally, to be good stewards to their community and to not only make a positive impact on their school, but recognize others when they do. If you’re interested in seeing some of the international flair, their Riverfest International Celebration takes place on campus 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on March 31. The event is free and open o the public and will feature 20 cultural booths with food, music art and activities.

The arts are very important part of the school’s culture as well. Every student takes a music class each year and each takes a strings class as well. They also have a world drum set, and the students can get pretty loud om them. If they love music they have the opportunity to take part in some additional clubs like strings or guitar. As you can see, there are a lot of reasons why Riverhills Elementary Magnet is 10News’ School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida.

