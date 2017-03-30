10News School of the Week | Riverview High School

It’s Friday, so you know it’s that time of the week where we recognize a different school in Tampa Bay as 10News’ School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida. This isn’t just a pep rally, we are headed into the classrooms to showcase the great achievements of the students, faculty and staff. Every Friday we are live from the school campus beginning at 6 a.m. and don’t forget to watch at 6 p.m. as well to catch the highlights from earlier in the day.

We’re happy to announce that our school this week is Riverview High School in Hillsborough County. Congratulations Sharks! The musical theater group is preparing for it’s spring performance of “Phantom of the Opera”. More than 100 students are involved as the cast and crew. You need a group that big when they are responsible for the tech and set design of their performances. If you want to check it out, it’s open to the public and they will have performances April 20-22 and 27-29. The cost is $8 for adults, $5 for students, but if you’re a Hillsborough County School District employee, you can check it out for free. Another group with large student participation is the Naval JROTC. They have more than 220 students enrolled in the program and they recently took part in a state competition facing close to 200 other Navy ROTC programs. They have some bragging rights as they placed 11th overall.

Have you heard of the JAW-VA café? It’s the on-campus coffee shop operated by students in the CHOICE Academy. Every day during first period, the students make and deliver one of their beverages to teachers on campus. It’s a real-world experience to help students transition to life after school. They are responsible for the prep work, making the orders, delivery and managing the money collection. During the class change from first to second period, they will sell drinks to their fellow Riverview students. Each beverage costs $1 and all the money raised is either reinvested in supplies or put towards classroom activities. Congratulations again to Riverview High School, our 10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida.

