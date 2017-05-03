10News School of the Week | Schwarzkopf Elementary

We’re happy to announce that 10 News’ School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida is...Schwarzkopf Elementary in Hillsborough County! Congratulations, Bears!
Congrats to our School of the Week by @DukeEnergy!! @SchwarzkopfElem we will be live on campus Friday!! @HillsboroughSch pic.twitter.com/Sf9M02mDy9— Hilary Zalla (@HilaryZalla10) May 3, 2017
Join us for 10News this Morning starting at 5 a.m. to see why we chose Schwarzkopf Elementary to be our 10News School of the Week!
