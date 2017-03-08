WTSP
Close

10News School of the Week: Venice High School

10News School of the Week reveal

10News Staff , WTSP 7:45 AM. EST March 08, 2017

We’re happy to announce that 10 News’ School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida is... Venice High School in Sarasota County. Congratulations, Indians!

Make sure to watch 10News starting at 5 a.m. on Friday while we are at Venice High School to find out why we chose them to be our 10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida!

© 2017 WTSP-TV

WTSP

10News School of the week: Dixie Hollins High School

WTSP

Dixie Hollins High School is our 10News School of the Week

WTSP

10News School of the Week: Riverhills Elementary Magnet

WTSP

10News reveals School of the Week

WTSP

10News School of the Week: Cotee River Elementary

WTSP

Cotee River Elementary is 10News School of the Week

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories