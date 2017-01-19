Blake Academy in Lakeland is the 10News School of the week. WTSP photo

We’re excited to announce that our school this week is R. W. Blake Academy in Lakeland. Congratulations! One of the things you might notice about Blake Academy is they don’t have a traditional mascot, but you will find an image of a bridge incorporated into their school logo. It’s a symbol of their motto: Building Bridges to the Future. They are laser-focused on preparing their students for their future. Being K-8, they have capitalized on an opportunity to introduce skills to the students as early as kindergarten that then can be developed as they progress toward eighth grade. While in elementary school the students will take a sampling of classes that include music, Spanish, leadership, journalism, physical education, television production and technology. It provides the students with an opportunity to identify talents they may not be aware of yet. By the time they reach their middle school classes they can then focus on one or two of them and build a stronger foundation for their future at high school and beyond. Blake Academy also wants to build strong, well-rounded students that have accountability for their actions and sets goals for themselves. They infuse the seven caring habits into their teaching: listening, encouraging, negotiating differences, respecting, trusting, supporting and accepting. The learning doesn’t end when the bell rings. They have a monthly STEM program where students work on projects at home with their home team. It provides an opportunity for their families to see the genius in their students and how these younger people learn and analyze a situation. These are just some of the several reasons R.W. Blake Academy is 10News’ School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida.

