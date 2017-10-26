7 Hillsborough County schools facing charter takeover
Seven Hillsborough County schools are at risk of being shut down, converted into charter schools or managed by outside consultants if they do not improve their "F" and "D" state rankings to at least a "C" by the end of this school year.
WTSP 7:11 AM. EDT October 26, 2017
