10News anchor Tammie Fields gives motivational speech

Tammie Fields with students at St. Petersburg College Gibbs campus on Jan. 18, 2017.

ST. PETERSBURG - Wednesday afternoon 10News Anchor Tammie Fields gave a motivational speech to several teens and adults at St. Petersburg College Gibbs campus. The event, held in the school library, was organized to coincide with the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.

Fields spoke about her how interest in journalism was sparked at an early age while she attended high school. She watched a segment on 60 Minutes that impacted her so much that she asked her journalism advisor at school to write an article about it in the school newspaper and the rest is history.

The SPC event was organized for youth between the ages of 12 and 19 but was open to anyone. Many of the teens were high school students earning college credits at SPC.

Several in the audience asked questions before writing their own ambitions down on a piece of paper to decorate a special wall in the library called the "Wall of Dreams".

