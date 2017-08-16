Astronomy teacher packs for 6th Total Solar Eclipse Trip

(Photo: Isabel Mascarenas, WTSP)

SARASOTA, Fla. -- A former Sarasota science teacher is sharing his love for the solar eclipse.

He's written a book, started a Facebook page and tomorrow will head to Tennessee for one of the best views in the country.

“I’m having two cameras one attached to the telescope,” says Chap Percival.

The former astronomy teacher Chap Percival is packing up for Cookeville Tennessee.

He has a 13-to-14 hundred millimeter lens on his telescope.

Chap says, “I’ve got these eclipse shades to wear when viewing the sun. These binoculars to use to project an image of the sun.”

It’s all to see the first total solar eclipse in the continental US in 38 years. Chap urges everyone “If you ever have the chance to see a total solar eclipse you need to see one.”

Chap has traveled worldwide to see 5 total eclipses including one in Lybia’s Sahara desert 11 years ago. Besides the stunning view Chap says he remembers what he calls the soundtrack.

“There’s the cheering, the yelling, the clapping whistling…it’s an amazing thing to experience,” says Chap.

That’s why in 2015 Chap wrote a book called “Go See an Eclipse and Take a Kid with You.”

On this trip, he’ll meet up with 50 friends, family members including his 12-year-old granddaughter and former students.

Chap says, “I want as many people as possible to see it. I want them to see it safely. I what them to see it knowledgeably.”

Chap’s first eclipse was a partial eclipse when he was 6 years old. He says it left him wanting more. Chap hopes other young minds are left feeling the same way.

Chap says, “I hope what young minds get is the seed of a life-long interest in science.”

Chap has started two Facebook pages. The first is title “Eclipse Day 2017 Reports”. Chap wants everyone to post and share their eclipse experience.

The other FB page is called “Go See The Eclipse” and Chap will be posting on this page.

Chap is also one of many volunteers coast to coast taking photos and video of the Eclipse for a 90-minute movie called “The Eclipse MegaMovie.”

Chap says the photos and video will also be used by scientist to help study the sun.

