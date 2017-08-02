Back-to-school sales tax holiday starts Friday

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) — The wildly popular back-to-school sales tax holiday kicks off soon so get ready to shop and save.

The three-day tax holiday allows folks to buy tax-free clothes that cost $60 or less and shoes up to $60 per pair.

The tax holiday, which will be held Aug. 4-6, will also cover school supplies costing $15 or less and computers that cost $750 or less.

Nine-year-old Darnise Willis is excited for back to school shopping.

“I’m gonna be ready for school and I’m gonna have supplies and things,” said Willis as she became one 6-thousand kids who received a colorful backpack Wednesday stuffed full of pens, pencils, erasers and other items she’ll need to make sure the school year is a success.

The Office Depot Foundation handed out the new backpacks and essential supplies to more than a dozen non-profit organizations, schools, and agencies around Miami-Dade County.

Gov. Rick Scott was there as well to take part in the back to school celebration which coincides with the Florida sales tax holiday that starts next Friday.

“Our state is headed in the right direction. We’re allowed to do this because we have significant revenue increases,” he said.

Inside the store, however, not everyone was smiling. There was a single protestor who disagreed and heckled Governor Scott during his speech. The heckler accused the Governor of undercutting public schools.

As part of the national backpack program, Office Depot says over the years, some 76-thousand Miami area children have received these backpacks to start each year right.

The back-to-school sales tax holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, August 4, 2017, and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, August 6, 2017.

To see what items are eligible, check this list.

