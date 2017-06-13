Board to discuss possible name change for Robert E. Lee Elementary School

Robert E. Lee Elementary School (Photo: WTSP)

TAMPA, Fla. – Hillsborough County School Board members are expected to discuss a potential name change for Robert E. Lee Elementary School on Tuesday afternoon.

The removal of Confederate flags and monuments across the country has reignited local debate of the Tampa Heights elementary school that honors the Confederate general.

The school board’s meeting is set to start at 3 p.m. Tuesday at 901 East Kennedy Boulevard. The potential name change isn’t expected to be brought up until the end of the meeting.

School board meetings are aired live on the Tampa Bay Arts & Education Network, which is Spectrum channel 635 and Verizon channel 32.

Go to the school board’s website for more information.

