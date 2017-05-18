Boca Ciega High School is our 10News School of the Week

It’s Friday, so you know it’s that time of the week where we recognize a different school in Tampa Bay as 10News’ School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida. This isn’t just a pep rally, we are headed into the classrooms to showcase the great achievements of the students, faculty and staff. Every Friday we are live from the school campus beginning at 6 a.m. and don’t forget to watch at 6 p.m. as well to catch the highlights from earlier in the day.

We’re happy to announce that our school this week Boca Ciega High School in Gulfport. Congratulations Pirates! Boca Ciega prides itself on the rigorous academic classes it offers students. From AP to AVID, students are prepared to continue their education after graduation. This year, they were named a National Demonstration School for AVID. Schools throughout the country interested in bringing and AVID program to their campus can now visit Boca Ciega to see how it’s done right.

Two of the most popular programs on campus are the Medical Academy and the Army JROTC. With the Medical Academy, students have the opportunity to earn professional certifications in which they can use to get a good paying job after graduation or while they are attending college. Nearly 1/3 of the student is part of the JROTC. It’s a program designed to build character and to encourage students to get involved in their community. And it’s not just for students interested in pursuing military careers. Any student regardless of their background is encouraged to join. Some of the activities like marksmanship, raiders, drill team or academics. Whatever the passion, they offer something to pursue. Congratulations again to Boca Ciega High School, our 10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida.

