Changes coming to school lunch requirements nationwide

A few changes are coming to the requirements for school lunches across the nation.

The first change will allow any district having difficulty transitioning to whole grain breads and pastas the option to continue to operate under current expectations, which require only 51 percent of grains to be whole grain.

The second change says that schools no longer need to hit the stricter sodium levels in foods - shown below in Target Two. Instead, they can keep the levels shown in Target One.

Third, instead of offering fat-free flavored milk, districts can now offer one-percent.

This comes after the Trump administration said they received complaints from multiple school districts about the previous Obama-era guidelines.

KENS 5 sister station KVUE spoke to several districts across our viewing area to see what their plans are.

Officials with Austin, Round Rock and Del Valle ISD all said they have no plans to change their menus.

"In Austin ISD, we're very focused on scratch cooking, bringing global flavors to our students and having clean labels," AISD's Food Services Director Anneliese Tanner said.

Currently, AISD serves 51 percent whole grains, non-fat flavored milk and meets target one sodium levels.

Round Rock ISD officials report they serve 100 percent whole grains, non-fat flavored milk and also meets target on sodium levels.

For any district making changes, the new nutritional requirements will start with this upcoming school year.

