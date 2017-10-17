Concerns linger prior to vote on proposed Hillsborough school time changes

School bus (Photo: Thinkstock Photos)

TAMPA, Fla. -- When Hillsborough County school board leaders vote Tuesday to modify start and end times for the entire district, some worry the decision will be rooted more so in the need to save money than the desire to get children to school on time.

"It is about saving money on one side,” Hillsborough County Schools spokesperson Tanya Arja said. "We're going to save about $2 million with this new bell schedule because we would not have to hire as many bus drivers because you would then allow bus drivers to do three different routes.

"But this is really about making sure our students have a full day. We need to make sure that our students are there at the beginning of the day, that they are on time and that they get all of the instruction that they need."

However, some bus drivers worry this is all code language for the possibility that some of their jobs will eventually be cut. At the recommendation of outside consultants, the district has already eliminated courtesy busing for hundreds of children who live within a two-mile radius of their school.

The consultants have also recommended job cuts in other areas.

Bus drivers worry all of these decisions on top of the possible changes to start times will put too much strain on an already stressful job.

"You have a whole lot of other responsibilities other than being a bus driver,” Perselphone Johnson said. “You’re mama, grandmama, nurse, counselor and more.”

District officials said the bus route efficiency would mean more students can get to school on time. Arja said last year, more than 12,000 students were late by no fault of their own.

If new start times are approved, schools on all levels would see changes. Parents of elementary and high schoolers have been especially vocal since the youngest students would have to get up much earlier, and the oldest students would have less time for after-school jobs and activities.

The vote is slated for 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17.

Proposed start times are as follows:

Elementary Schools: 7:40 a.m. start, 1:55 p.m. end

Elementary Magnet: 8:45 a.m. start, 3:00 p.m. end

High Schools: 8:30 a.m. start, 3:25 p.m. end

Middle and High Magnet: 8:30 a.m. start, 3:25 p.m. end

Middle Schools: 9:25 a.m. start, 4:20 p.m. end

