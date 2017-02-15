WTSP
Close
Weather Alert 10 weather alerts
Close

Cotee River Elementary is 10News School of the Week

10News Staff , WTSP 7:18 AM. EST February 15, 2017

NEW PORT RICHEY -- We’re happy to announce that 10 News’ School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida is... Cotee River Elementary in Pasco County! Congratulations, Lightning Bolts.

Join us for 10News this Morning starting at 5 a.m. to see why we chose Lakeland High School to be our 10News School of the Week!

(© 2017 WTSP)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories