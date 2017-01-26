DISD investigating video of teacher pointing water gun at Trump image, yelling 'die'

Dallas art teacher shown in video pointing a squirt gun at Pres. Donald Trump and yelling, "Die! Die!"

DALLAS - The Dallas Independent School District tells News 8 an internal investigation is underway after a video surfaced showing an Adamson High School art teacher pointing what appears to be a squirt gun at the image of President Donald Trump and saying, “Die, die!”

It's not known if there were students in the classroom at the time.

The video was posted on Instagram Friday. DISD identified the teacher as Payal Modi. The video has been taken down, but someone posted a public version of it on YouTube.

The video was shared widely on social media Wednesday. On Thursday, Dallas ISD confirmed to News 8 that Modi had been placed on administrative leave and the district has opened an investigation.

The district declined further comment.

According to public records, Modi was hired by Dallas ISD in August 2014.

News 8 has been unable to reach Modi for comment.

