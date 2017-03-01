WTSP
Close

Dixie Hollins High School is our 10News School of the Week

10News School of the Week

10News Staff , WTSP 7:20 AM. EST March 01, 2017

We’re happy to announce that 10 News’ School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida is... Dixie Hollins High School in Pinellas County. Congratulations, Rebels!

Join us for 10News this Morning starting at 5 a.m. to see why we chose Dixie Hollins High School to be our 10News School of the Week!

(© 2017 WTSP)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories