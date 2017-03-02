(Photo: Dixie Hollins High School)

It’s Friday, so you know it’s that time of the week where we recognize a different school in Tampa Bay as 10News’ School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida. This isn’t just a pep rally, we are headed into the classrooms to showcase the great achievements of the students, faculty and staff. Every Friday we are live from the school campus beginning at 6 a.m. and don’t forget to watch at 6 p.m. as well to catch the highlights from earlier in the day.

We’re happy to announce that our school this week is Dixie Hollins High School in Pinellas County. Congratulations Rebels! The school is home to the Academy of Entertainment Arts, the only of its kind in the Pinellas school district. The academy has four studios comprised of digital cinema, digital music production, commercial arts, and gaming design. The students learn the start to finish process of each discipline as well as various roles that could lead to future careers for the students. Six student films will be shown at this year’s Gasparilla Film Festival.

Another popular program on campus is Culinary Arts. The program is so popular the school added another chef to meet the demand. They cook in a full service kitchen and the school is working to incorporate a restaurant on campus. The chef instructors both have impressive backgrounds having worked at kitchens such as the Don Cesar and The Vinoy.

The school also offers the Cambridge/AICE diploma. It’s an academic program that offers a specialized diploma that each student has to meet several requirements to earn. These students have the opportunity to earn up to 45 college credit hours by the time they graduate. When they get to college they would only need 15 more hours for their Associate’s degree. It’s a great jumpstart to their college career and a great cost saving opportunity for them as well.

Dixie Hollins students have the ability to enroll in several academies. Just because they are a film student they aren’t excluded from other programs and activities. You will find Cambridge students that are also in culinary and culinary that are also in entertainment arts. The school helps their students gain experience in several areas of interest. Congratulations again to Dixie Hollins High School, our 10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida.



(© 2017 WTSP)