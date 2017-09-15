Donations pour in after fire destroys historic Tampa school

(Photo: Emerald Morrow / 10News Staff)

TAMPA, Fla. (WTSP) – Students and teachers from Lee Elementary in Tampa Heights are finding an outpouring of support from colleagues and the community after fire destroyed their school Tuesday, just one day after Hurricane Irma devastate parts of the Tampa Bay area.

Since the fire, donations of books and other school supplies have been streaming into the Hillsborough County Schools warehouse.



“The students at Lee deserve to have all the materials in front of them the very minute they walk through those doors on Monday morning, so it was critical that we do everything we could possibly do to make sure that it's ready,” said Barbara Hancock, elementary instructional leadership director for Hillsborough County Schools.



Some teachers at Lee reported losing everything. One teacher said she lost 12 years’ worth of work that was stored on a hard drive she did not get to grab before evacuating the school for the hurricane.



Tax-deductible donations are being accepted at the following locations:

Hillsborough Co. School District Warehouse

5715 E. Hanna Ave.

Tampa, FL

Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hillsborough Education Foundation

2306 N. Howard Ave.

Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m. to noon.

Continues Monday - Friday through Sept. 29

Checks can also be sent to the Hillsborough Education Foundation.

More than 350 students and teachers were displaced by the fire. School officials said they hope to keep them together as much as possible, and will resume classes on Monday at Lockhart Elementary.

For more information on requested supplies, click here.

Emerald Morrow is a reporter with 10News WTSP. Like her on Facebook and follow her on Twitter. You can also email her at emorrow@wtsp.com.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV