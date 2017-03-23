Florida bill would protect religious expression in schools

Students from local Catholic schools fill the pews while others stand in the annex on Nov. 2, 2015 at The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Tyler, Texas. (Photo: (Photo: Andrew D. Brosig, AP))

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Contending there has been a "chilling effect" on religion, the Florida Senate passed a bill that says school districts may not discriminate against any student, parent or school employee because they shared their religious viewpoint.



The Senate passed the bill Thursday on a 23-13 vote. A similar bill is moving in the House.



Backers of the legislation contend it would send a message to school districts that have gone too far in restricting free speech. The measure would allow students to display jewelry, like a cross, or wear clothing that conveys a religious viewpoint.



Senate President Joe Negron has agreed the bill would allow followers of Islam to wear hijabs in schools.



Critics, however, say it could allow a crackdown on science teachers who teach evolution.

