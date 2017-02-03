Florida bill would set flat tuition rate for FT college students

SARASOTA, Fla. - A Florida Senate bill would set a flat tuition rate or “block tuition” for full-time, in-state college students. The bill, introduced by Senator Bill Galvano (Rep.-Bradenton), is designed to help students graduate on time.

Ricardo Centeno, a senior at USF’s Sarasota-Manatee campus, says he'd rather pay per credit than on a flat-rate basis since it gives him more flexibility.

Centeno is 12 credits away from graduating, but paying for it has been tough. He balances two jobs and school.

He says, “I come from a poor family. I’ve been paying tuition, I have some scholarships, but also pay a lot out of my own pocket.”

The 22-year-old attends pays $185 per credit as an in-state student. Would a flat rate for full-time students like Centeno make college more affordable?

“Not everyone is the same. It’s hard to put everything under a flat rate. ... Students are so different, students have different lives,” he notes.

The bill would set a flat rate and leave it up to the state’s 12 universities to decide if that rate is based on 12, 15 or 18 credit hours.

“As long as it’s on that 12-hour basis I am on board,” says 18-year-old Sadie Lipman. She started at USF Sarasota-Manatee as a junior, having used dual enrollment in high school to complete her first two years of college. She says the flat tuition rate would be a motivator for students like her.

“They can pay a set amount, take more classes. Reward students who take the initiative.”

But for other students Ricardo says the proposal “sets up students for failure.”

While one of the bill’s objectives is to encourage students to graduate on time within four years, some students here say it could do the opposite and they could take longer.

“If I have to take 15 hours to get the most for my money, I can’t handle that load. It would push me away,” says Centeno.

In a statement to 10 News, USF’s Tampa campus says:

“Block tuition is one of many higher education proposals currently being considered by the Florida Legislature. USF looks forward to discussing these issues with legislators to determine how our students, faculty and staff might be impacted. USF remains committed to doing everything possible to ensure the successful, timely graduation of our students with as little debt as possible and block tuition strategies are certainly worthy of exploration as another potential way to achieve those goals.”

The bill moves through the Senate next week but before legislators make any tuition decisions Centeno suggests they speak with students first.

He says, “They need to hear from us. This is our future, our tuition, our money.”

The bill also calls for the Bright Futures Scholarship to once again pay for 100 percent of tuition and fees. Since 2008, the scholarship has covered only about half of those costs.

