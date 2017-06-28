Florida school grades are out

School classroom with blackboard (Photo: maroke)

The Florida Department of Education is out with grades for schools and districts. The system helps the state identify low-performing schools that need extra help and monitor improvement. Statewide, fewer schools got an “F” and more earned “A” or “B” grades.

We looked at individual school grades for the Greater Tampa Bay area and saw improvement. In Pasco County, Calusa and Hudson elementary schools went from “F” schools to “C.” Pinellas County also made great strides. Melrose Elementary went from an “F” in 2016 to a “C” in 2017. Three years ago it was the state’s lowest performing school. Miles Elementary in Hillsborough County also earned a “C” this year. Last year it was an “F.”

While those schools improved there are some that are still failing, that includes three elementary schools in Hillsborough County.

Superintendent Jeff Eakins focused on the improvement in his district, pointing out that last year there were seven F schools.

"Ultimately if schools maintained those low results, they have to submit turnaround plans and they have to show that growth and what they're going to do to put their schools on the pathway to success," says Eakins.

He says the district and principals at that school will be going over the data from the state.

Here’s the overall report card for school districts in our area:



Sarasota: A

Hillsborough: B

Pinellas: B

Pasco: B

Manatee: B

Citrus: B

Hernando: B

Polk: C

To look at how your child’s school performed and to see the criteria the state used: http://schoolgrades.fldoe.org/

