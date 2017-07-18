Florida: Schools can hold recess inside classrooms

Elliott Lipham, 5, plays at a Lakeland park. His mother has been part of a fight to get recess back into his school. Now, a lawmaker has filed a bill to get recess back for all students across the state in grades K-5. (Photo: Emerald Morrow)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Florida schools can comply with the state's new recess mandate without having to take children outside.



The Florida Department of Education on Friday told school superintendents that there's nothing in a new state law that dictates where recess must take place.



State legislators earlier this year passed a law that requires elementary schools to set aside 20 minutes each day for "free-play recess" although charter schools were exempted.



For the past two years mothers of school children pushed for recess, saying children need a break from schoolwork.



Department officials sent a memo to superintendents asking them to report to the state by Sept. 1 whether or not they are complying with the new mandate.



That memo also urged districts to establish weather guidelines to ensure student safety.

