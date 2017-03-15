WTSP
Fort Meade Middle-Senior High is our 10News School of the Week

10News Staff , WTSP 7:10 AM. EDT March 15, 2017

POLK COUNTY -- Our 10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida is... Fort Meade Middle-Senior High! Congratulations, Miners! 

The school is home to a pharmaceutical academy that is graduating their first batch of seniors this year. Plus, we'll introduce you to the group known as the teen trend setters making a big impact on the local elementary school.

Make sure to tune in Friday morning as we bring you these stories and will be live from the school's gymnasium showcasing that Miner spirit!

