It’s Friday, so you know it’s that time of the week where we recognize a different school in Tampa Bay as 10News’ School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida. This isn’t just a pep rally, we are headed into the classrooms to showcase the great achievements of the students, faculty and staff. Every Friday we are live from the school campus beginning at 6 a.m. and don’t forget to watch at 6 p.m. as well to catch the highlights from earlier in the day.

We’re happy to announce that our school this week is Fort Meade Middle-Senior High School in Polk County. Congratulations Miners! This is our first 6-12 school to be featured this year. One of the advantages to having their students for three more years than traditional high schools is the opportunity to start a foundation earlier for their students. For example, their STEM program starts their students in 6ht grade learning critical thinking and writing skills. The early introduction to rigorous math, science and technology is inspiring students to pursue careers in the STEM field post-graduation. Seniors graduating from the STEM program this year have already earned more than $500,000 worth of college scholarships. Speaking of graduation, the school is graduating their first batch of students from their Pharmaceutical Academy this year. The new program is popular and students who complete the classwork and tests earn a pharmaceutical technician. A great career opportunity right out of High School.

Even though high schoolers are focused on their future after graduation, one group on campus haven’t left the elementary school in the dust. The Teen Trendsetters is a group of students that visit the local elementary school each Tuesday and Thursday to help students strengthen their reading skills. The partnership has been in place the past four years and each year they work with a different grade. This year they are working with second graders. The help benefits the youngsters, but the older students also get to develop mentoring skills. Fun fact, many of the high schoolers attended this same elementary school. Ft. Meade also has some bragging rights when it comes to their AP Spanish, it has some of the highest scores in the district! Congratulations again to Fort Meade Middle-Senior High School, our 10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida.

If you have a recommendation for 10 News’ School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida, email us the name of the school and tell us why they should be featured at 10schools@wtsp.com. We’re looking for elementary, middle and high schools. Don’t forget to follow us on Facebook and Twitter to see more about the school throughout the week. If 10News is out at your school, make sure to show your spirit by snapping pictures and tag them with #wtsp and #RiseWith10. That way we can find your photos and post them here!



© 2017 WTSP-TV