Gulf Middle School is your 10News School of the Week

(Photo: School website)

It’s Friday, so you know it’s that time of the week where we recognize a different school in Tampa Bay as 10News’ School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida. This isn’t just a pep rally, we are headed into the classrooms to showcase the great achievements of the students, faculty and staff. Every Friday we are live from the school campus beginning at 6 a.m. and don’t forget to watch at 6 p.m. as well to catch the highlights from earlier in the day.

The @GMSBuccaneers show up early because they are awesome! And our @10NewsWTSP School Of the Week powered by Duke Energy FL. pic.twitter.com/9Idtg11cF7 — Jenny Dean (@WTSPJenny) April 14, 2017

We’re happy to announce that our school this week is Gulf Middle School in Pasco County. Congratulations Buccaneers! To the principal Jason Joens, having a campus that offers something to each one of his students is high priority. Other schools may have arts programs, AVID or technology, but to Gulf Middle they are new. For example, the AVID program is only in its second year and currently has 150 students enrolled. In the arts, the school offers chorus, dance, theater and band to name a few. The school has unique clubs like gardening and quilting that students can join. The school also has Tech Ed that is a required elective for 8th graders, exposing them to STEM curriculum. They even have a Treasure Chest on campus that provides clothing, school supplies and toiletries for students in need. All these efforts encourage students to come to class and then help with their individual success. Congratulations again to Gulf Middle School, our 10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida.





If you have a recommendation for 10 News’ School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida, email us the name of the school and tell us why they should be featured at 10schools@wtsp.com. We’re looking for elementary, middle and high schools. Don’t forget to follow us on Facebook and Twitter to see more about the school throughout the week. If 10News is out at your school, make sure to show your spirit by snapping pictures and tag them with #10SOTW That way we can find your photos and post them here!

© 2017 WTSP-TV