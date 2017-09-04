Hillsborough County Schools getting input on new bell times

Hillsborough County Schools will be changing start times for students next school year and they want to know what residents think would be best.

The district will hold several parent meetings to get feedback different proposals and how they would affect you.

The issue deals with busing and getting kids to school on time.

Right now, the high school starts at 7:30 a.m., elementary at 8 a.m. and middle at 9 a.m. The same buses are used to pick up each group of kids and they just don't have enough time to make the turnaround, especially between elementary and high school.

"The national standard is an hour in between. If it's 55 minutes or an hour and five minutes, it's still in that same ballpark and we're okay,” said the district’s Chief Operating Officer Chris Farkas. “Right now, between elementary and high school to start out the day we only have 27 minutes so that gap makes a big difference, and it doesn't allow for traffic accidents or anything like that so we have a group of kids that are late almost every single day."

In addition to the parent meetings, the district has also sent out surveys for families to fill out about how the different start time affect them. Click here for more information.

Once the district has all their information, they will present the best option to the school board. They are planning to discuss this issue and vote on it in October.

