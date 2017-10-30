Hillsborough County teachers rally for wage increase

About two dozen Hillsborough County teachers protested in the parking lot of Steinbrenner High School on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. (Photo: WTSP)

LUTZ, Fla. – Several Hillsborough County teachers protested Monday morning the district’s decision to withhold salary increases.

The district told the teacher’s union last week it would not distribute the raises - about $4,000 for qualified teachers - because of continued financial pressures, according to our news partners at the Tampa Bay Times.

On Monday, about two dozen teachers gathered in the parking lot of Steinbrenner High School. The teachers protesting will work contract hours on Monday, meaning they will work the hours specifically stipulated in their contracts.

“We’re giving them {the district} kind of a dry run of what a work to contract looks like to show how much our teachers and support professionals go above and beyond every single day,” said Hillsborough County Classroom Teachers Association member Missy Keller. “They’re going to start their day, they’re going to end their day on time today, and it’s going to look a lot differently than the time they normally put in.

“When you work to contract, you show up and you leave at exactly contract time, but we know all of our public school employees put in far more time in the evenings, on the weekends. They give up their family lives. They still have a cost of living, bills that they have to cover and we’re going to make sure they can cover all of that in the time that is allotted.”

Employee relations manager Mark West estimated the district had given out about $75 million in raises over the last three years.

10News has reached out to the school district for comment.

The average annual salary for a Florida teacher was $47,858.26 for the 2016-2017 school year, according to data from the Florida Department of Education.

