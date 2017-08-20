How apparent loopholes, inaction keeps teachers with least experience in low-performing schools

According to Florida law, the percentage of these teachers in D and F schools is not supposed to exceed the district average. (Photo: WTSP)

TAMPA, Fla. (WTSP) – For many low-income, minority parents with children in Hillsborough County Schools, it often seems like their children attend a different district from everyone else.

“It’s wrong how they just throwing the uncertified teachers over here to teach our kids, and we’re not getting fully educated,” said Victoria Robinson of East Tampa.

Robinson has two young children who will soon be heading to Kindergarten, but she’s wary of sending them to their neighborhood school, Potter. The school has gotten an F-rating from the state for the last five years.

It’s also one of dozens of D and F-rated schools in Hillsborough County with high proportions of teachers with temporary certifications.

“Those teachers obviously don't have teaching backgrounds,” said Saba Baptiste, former Hillsborough Schools instructor and current education chair for the local NAACP. “They are either changing careers into teaching, never taught before...and they have 2-3 years before they get their professional certification. They’re actually in-service teachers. They are learning as they go."

According to state law, the percentage of these teachers in D and F schools is not supposed to exceed the district average. The same goes for teachers who are teaching subjects out of their field, as well as teachers who need improvement.

Lawmakers created the law to address the disparity in teacher distribution among its worst schools.

"When you put those teachers in [classrooms] without assigning them a highly-effective teacher, you get some gaps in curriculum, skills that are not taught,” Baptiste said.

Of the district’s 44 schools rated D and F in 2016, all were majority-minority and poor. Half of those schools exceeded the district average of teachers with temporary certifications.

Shields Middle School in Ruskin was the biggest offendTwenty-six six percent of its teachers had temporary certifications. At the end of last school year, it had 103 teachers on-staff. Twenty-seven had temporary certifications.

Armwood High in Seffner came in second at 23 percent. Thirty-one of its 134 teachers did not have full certification.

Each year, superintendents are required by law to certify they have not exceeded the district average in the three categories of teachers outlined above. In December 2016, Superintendent Jeff Eakins signed the form, confirming Hillsborough County Schools were in compliance.

However, when asked to supply data that proves the schools were in compliance at the time the form was signed, the district said it did not have the information anymore.

A separate public records request from the end of the 2016-2017 school year showed the district did not meet state standards.

Superintendent Jeff Eakins said because the data changes from day-to-day, it’s possible the district was in compliance in December, but not at the end of the school year.

However, there appeared to be no system in place to track data required by the law.

The Florida Department of Education did not respond to questions about what data is required to support the superintendent certification form. A spokesperson also said they were unable to comment on consequences for districts who do not meet the requirements of the law.

