Hudson Elementary is 10News School of the Week

It’s Friday, so you know it’s that time of the week where we recognize a different school in Tampa Bay as 10News’ School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida. This isn’t just a pep rally, we are headed into the classrooms to showcase the great achievements of the students, faculty and staff. Every Friday we are live from the school campus beginning at 5:30 a.m. and don’t forget to watch at 6 p.m. as well to catch the highlights from earlier in the day.

We’re happy to announce that our school this week is Hudson Elementary in Pasco County. Congratulations Cougars! This school has a lot of new initiatives they are proud to share with the Tampa Bay community. One is the use of technology in the classroom. In one math class the scholars, that’s how their students are referenced, worked through their learning plan in groups with individual tablets. The teacher was able to guide the lesson plan and monitor their scholars’ progress from her own tablet. Another big focus at theschool is goal setting. Both for the individual scholar and as a classroom. When goals are met, the scholars are rewarded in some fashion. This could include an extra ten minutes of recess, or maybe an icicle.





Part of what makes Hudson Elementary so great are their community partners. You will find on campus a community garden where everything was donated by local master gardeners. They also come out once a week to mentor the Cougars and when it’s time to harvest, the food doesn’t go to waste. The school has a Cougar Café that is open to families on Wednesday and some of the produce for the salads are grown in the garden. An anonymous donor makes sure the other costs for the café are covered. The school also gets visitors from the River Ridge High School Teaching Academy. Those students work with and mentor the Hudson scholars in the classroom. Both parties end up being inspired. With everything taking place on Hudson’s campus, it’s easy to see why they are 10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida.

