Judge voids Pasco County School Board's 2017 rezoning plan

An advisory committee recommended new attendance boundaries for west Pasco County middle and high schools in November 2016. A group of parents has been fighting the proposal ever since. (Photo: Tampa Bay Times)

A circuit judge invalidated the Pasco County School Board’s decision that moved hundreds of students from Mitchell High to River Ridge High this past fall.

The district made the initial decision to ease crowding in schools.

However, Judge Kimberly Sharpe Byrd ruled the district violated the state’s Sunshine Law.

Byrd wrote that district lawyers "failed to present sufficient evidence that all discussions and options were brought into the sunshine by the School Board.”

The ruling calls into question the fate of the students who changed schools in the fall as a result of the rezoning.

