Lee students head to new classrooms after fire destroys historic school

TAMPA, Fla. -- More than 350 students and teachers displaced by a massive fire that destroyed the historic Lee Elementary Magnet School started a new chapter on Monday at Lockhart and Young schools as they work to recover from their loss.



"I like the fact that they're keeping the kids together," parent Danielle Linton said. "I feel like at Lee we were a family."



Officials with Hillsborough County Schools said that was one of the main reasons why they worked so hard to keep the students and staff together instead of dispersing them into schools across the area.



Starting Monday, most students reported to Lockhart Elementary and some of the older ones will have class at Young Middle until the district can build portable classrooms at Lockhart.

The schools are right next to one another and only about two miles from Lee.



Both are also magnet schools.



The school district is accepting donations for supplies lost in the fire.

