Lincoln Memorial Middle is 10News School of the Week

It’s Friday, so you know it’s that time of the week where we recognize a different school in Tampa Bay as 10News’ School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida. It’s when we spend the week on campus to showcase the great achievements of the students, faculty and staff. Every Friday we are live from the school campus beginning at 6 a.m. and don’t forget to watch at 6 p.m. as well to catch the highlights from earlier in the day.

We’re happy to announce that our school this week is Lincoln Memorial Middle in Palmetto. Congratulations Trojans! One of the most unique things you will find on this middle school campus are animals such as donkeys, turkeys, chickens, rabbits and several gardens. Each student takes an agriscience class and learns about urban farming. If it’s a topic of interest to them, they can dig deeper in their studies by joining the Future Farmers of America (FFA). The club meets before school, after school and on weekends and the students love it. The club also teaches the students leaderships skills, something they can take with them even if they don’t pursue a career in agriculture.

Lincoln Memorial Middle offers both the AICE and AVID programs to their students, each unique, but both pathways to success for their students after middle school. One of their AICE teachers, Antonio Alves just received the Governor’s Shine Award in Tallahassee this Tuesday. Congratulations!

Some of the other enrichment programs offered include, Kids’ Kitchen, Pink PACC, Chorus and Orchestra. Kids’ Kitchen is a culinary group and the morning we visited campus, they were cooking up brownies. The students prefer baking, but they have also cooked dishes such as chicken and tacos. The Pink PACC is a group of young females that meet weekly to develop leadership skills, work on community service projects and are mentored by faculty. PACC stands for Personal/Social, Academics, Career, and Community. The chorus group is actually held during the faculty members’ planning period. They give that up to offer this to their students. It’s just one instance of how dedicated their faculty is to their students. Even though class doesn’t start until 9:20 a.m. the school grounds are open to the students at 7:30 a..m. They can chose to work on their academics in the cafeteria, take part in an athletic activity in the gymnasium, or attend one of their club meetings. It’s a bustling campus two hours before school officially starts. Easy to see why they are this week’s 10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida.

If you have a recommendation for 10 News’ School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida, email us the name of the school and tell us why they should be featured at 10schools@wtsp.com. We’re looking for elementary, middle and high schools. Don’t forget to follow us on Facebook and Twitter to see more about the school throughout the week. If 10News is out at your school, make sure to show your spirit by snapping pictures and tag them with #wtsp and #RiseWith10. That way we can find your photos and post them here!



