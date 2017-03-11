Students use 3-D printer to make medical devices for vets

TAMPA -- Some local students spent their Saturday morning doing some school work. But not the kind of work you might expect.

Students from Bishop McLaughlin Catholic High School in Spring Hill created devices from scratch that could help veterinarians care for their animal patients.

Using 3D printers, they made the tools and dropped them off to doctors at the BluePearl Animal Hospital.

And get this: 60-plus students formed their own club called STREAM (Science, Technology, Religion, Engineering, Art and Mathematics) and raised $3,000 to buy the printers themselves.

The devices include dog and cat skulls to be used as demonstration models and kennel doors to help with animal comfort and care.

"(The veterinarians) were talking about different items that they need," said Carissa Brand, student and president of STREAM.

"We took different measurements and from there, and they kept e-mailing us or giving us different ideas like having a skull, so that way (they) could teach up and coming vets and different things like that."

The vets were very impressed and hospital staff says they’ll carefully evaluate the devices to see if they’ll be able to put them to use.

The moderators of the club are teacher Jill Phillips, Jane Schuster and Caitlin Schecker.

