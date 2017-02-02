The cost of college can top around $200,000 for some - a 4-year degree from UNF might cost $80,000. (Photo: Janny Rodriguez)

A house in Jacksonville, a Ferrari, a 4-year degree, all cost around $200,000.

While the state won't help you buy the first two, it will help you buy the third. First Coast News is investigating the cost of college and beyond plus there could be more relief on the way for some Florida students.

When we asked kids what they wanted to be when they grow up some said, a policeman, others a firefighter, some a veterinarian.

So we looked up what it could cost parents. A criminal justice degree from UNF could cost an average of $84,000 for a bachelor’s degree. A veterinary program from UF could cost an average of $112,000. A Firefighter certification from Florida State Fire College could coats an average of $10,000.

“It keeps me up at night, it’s so expensive,” said Nicole Ryan who’s a single mother of two young boys, Shane and Josiah.

She says the thought of paying for college is daunting. “When you have limited funds, you worry about how you’re going to put food on the table the next day or if a hospital bill comes up with all the insurance changes there’s so much that comes up.”

But a new proposed house bill could alleviate some of the pressure for moms like Nicole. The “Restore Our Bright Futures Act” would reinstate the Bright Futures Scholarship back to cover 100% tuition. Right now the scholarship only covers a maximum of 75% and doesn’t cover summer semesters. Something Governor Rick Scott also hopes to expand by increasing funding for the scholarship.

“One hundred percent is astronomical to someone like me who worries day to day,” said Nicole.

Her oldest son Shane, 10, says he wants to be a football player but not just any kind. “I want to be a Gator football player,” said Shane. A bachelor’s degree from UF could cost an average of $80,000 dollars.

“It’s very overwhelming, but I love my sons more than life so I’ll do whatever it takes to make sure that they have a better life than I did,” said Nicole.

Scott proposed $6.6 million as part of his budget for the 2017-2018 fiscal year for higher education, which includes increased funding for the Bright Futures scholarship.

