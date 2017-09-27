Manatee County revises calendar to make up for hurricane

The Manatee County School Board has announced its plan to make up for days lost during Hurricane Irma.
The school made the following changes Wednesday.
- 10 minutes will be added to the end of the school day for all students, starting Monday, October 2, 2017 through Wednesday, December 20, 2017
- Wednesday, October 4th and Wednesday, December 6th will no longer be Professional Learning Early Release days; instead students will attend school for a full day on both days
- Thanksgiving break will begin on Wednesday, November 22, 2017. Monday, November 20, 2017 and Tuesday, November 21, 2017 students will attend school for a full day; These dates were assigned on the 2017-2018 Academic Calendar as “Hurricane Make-Up Days.
You can see the amended academic calendar here.
