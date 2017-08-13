More Tampa Bay-area students head back to school

School bus (Photo: Thinkstock Photos)

For more Tampa Bay-area students, it's time to go back to school!

Summer vacation has come to a close for students in the Hernando, Pasco and Sarasota county school districts.

Take it slow this morning and every morning thereafter when driving to work and around school zones.

