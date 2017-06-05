Offensive memes cost 10 freshmen Harvard admission

Harvard has reportedly revoked the admissions of at least ten incoming students because of some obscene messages sent on Facebook. Getty photos (Photo: 2006 Getty Images)

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Harvard has reportedly revoked the admissions of at least ten incoming students because of some obscene messages sent on Facebook.

According to the Harvard Crimson, the prospective freshmen were part of a private Facebook group that shared sexually explicit memes and messages, some of which targeted minority groups.

The incoming students formed the messaging group -- named at one point “Harvard memes for horny bourgeois teens” -- on Facebook in late December, according to two incoming freshmen the Crimson reported.

One reportedly went as far as joking about child abuse and the Holocaust.

“We do not comment publicly on the admissions status of individual applicants,” a Harvard spokesperson told WBZ-TV in a statement.

According to the Crimson, nearly 40,000 students applied for admission to Harvard this year. Only 2,056 – 5.2 percent – were admitted.

Harvard rescinded acceptances for more than 10 prospective freshmen after they exchanged explicit Facebook messages. https://t.co/Q5KsXgsQKz — The Harvard Crimson (@thecrimson) June 4, 2017

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.